Men held Struthers IGA employees hostage, tried to rob pharmacy

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are looking for two men who they say tried to rob employees of Hometown Pharmacy for drugs.

The men entered Struthers IGA on Saturday, where they held employees hostage at gunpoint, according to Youngstown Crimestoppers. They then tried to get into the pharmacy but left empty-handed when they couldn’t get inside.

The men were wearing masks and gloves at the time, but surveillance video captured images of the robbers.

Crimestoppers is issuing a reward for information on the men leading to an arrest and conviction.

Those with information on the crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 330-746-CLUE (330-746-2583).