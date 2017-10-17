Nugget of Knowledge: Really large numbers

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Pumpkin flavoring

How much is a gazillion?

There is no such thing as a gazillion….just as there is no zillion or bijillion or uncountablillion…

But mathematicians do have some funny sounding large numbers…

We’re familiar with a million….it has six zeros.

A billion has nine…..a trillion has 12 zeros.

A quadrillion has 15 zeros.

A quintillion has 18.

A sextillion has 21.

How about a duodecillion? 39 zeros.

A tredecillion has 42 zeros.

An octodecillian 57 zeros.

And Googol has 100 zeros….just one googol is greater than the number of protons, neutrons and electrons in the entire universe.

And how long to count all these?

If you had a million dollars and counted one dollar each second, it would take you 11 and a half days.

For a billion dollars….one dollar a second, you could count your money in 31 and a half years.

And trillion dollars? Counting a dollar a second, it would take you 31 thousand years.

