BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Valley Christian school bus and a car collided in Boardman Tuesday morning.

The accident happened at about 8:30 a.m. off of Mathews Road.

A driver backing out of a driveway didn’t see the bus and backed into it.

No injuries were reported.

Another bus was called to transport the students to school.

This story has been corrected to show a Valley Christian School bus was involved in the crash, not a Boardman school bus. WYTV regrets the error.