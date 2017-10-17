SUV slams into two houses, driver takes off

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police in Warren are looking for the driver of a SUV who crashed into two houses and landed upside down on another vehicle before running away.

The incident happened around midnight Monday near the corner of Tod Avenue and Hoyt Street S.W.

People who live in the neighborhood say they heard the crash and came out to find the SUV on top of a car and into a house.

The path of the SUV shows that it clipped the porch of one house then hit a car parked in the driveway next door, flipping over onto the parked car and into the wall of the house.

Sharese Tucker was inside the second house doing homework when the crash happened.

“The TV falls on me, the china cabinet’s falling. They are in the living room- my grandparents, and everything starts caving in. I’m like get out of the house. We have to get out now,” said Sharese Tucker.

Tucker said she saw a man running away from the crash scene carrying a woman.

Police continue to investigate.