Thinking about snow? Turnpike officials say you should be



CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – As area road crews start preparing for the winter weather to come, they say it’s a good idea for drivers to do the same thing.

Workers with the Ohio Turnpike showed off their fleet of nearly a dozen plows and other vehicles on Tuesday.

The garage in Canfield Township covers the toll road from the Pennsylvania state line to Lordstown. Supervisors say motorists need to remember that when the snow starts flying, plow trucks and their drivers need plenty of room to work.

Ohio Turnpike Maintenance Superintendent Rex Underwood said the fastest the trucks will go when they are plowing is about 35 miles per hour, and they usually have a hard time with visibility with everything coming off of the plow onto the windshield.

“The last thing they need is somebody right up on, coming up behind them, it is definitely a safety factor,” Underwood said.

In an average season, turnpike crews will use about 65,000 tons of salt, although last year’s milder winter allowed them to use a little less.

The snowplows and other trucks will be on display this Saturday during an open house scheduled for 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Canfield Maintenance Building, 6896 Tippecanoe Rd. Canfield. Light refreshments will be served. Each child will receive a kid’s version of a Turnpike hard hat. There will also be a fun selfie station.