There is nothing better than some mouth-watering, good old home cooking and friendly service that makes you feel like family. At Flambeau’s, we offer a scrumptious array of enticing and flavorful Caribbean dishes that will be sure to light your culinary fire. Authentic Caribbean food, specializing in cuisine from Trinidad. If you like Caribbean food, you’ll have no trouble finding something to like here. Flambeau’s live is not only a great place to have an authentic Caribbean meal but also host of Live Event’s and Concerts. Please check out our Facebook for upcoming events!
2308 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44507
(330) 526-3286
Flambeau’s Live website
Flambeau’s Live Facebook Page
Hours: Thursday 4 – 9PM, Friday-Saturday 4 – 11PM
Flambeau’s Live
