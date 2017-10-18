Home, office of Braking Point Recovery Center owner raided

LEETONIA, Ohio (WYTV) – The home and office of a drug recovery expert are being raided by law enforcement.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Unit, FBI, Drug Enforcement Agency, Pharmacy Board, Health and Human Services, Internal Revenue Service, and local authorities are conducting a search warrant at the Leetonia home of Ryan Sheridan, who runs Braking Point Recovery Center in Austintown.

They said they’re also raiding his office at the Austintown center and multiple other locations, including a business Sheridan is affiliated with in Columbus and another home on Stark Drive in Austintown.

Braking Point clients should call the FBI at 216-522-1400 with any questions.

