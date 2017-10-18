Ohio senator resigns suddenly, admitting inappropriate behavior

COLUMBUS (WYTV) – Republican Sen. Cliff Hite resigned suddenly from the Ohio Senate this week.

His resignation letter is dated Monday, October 16 and addressed to President of the Senate Larry Obhof.

In it, Hite admits to inappropriate conversations and behavior with a state employee.

Hite has been a senator for District 1 since 2011.

Before that, he served in the House of Representatives from 2007 to 2011.

Hite is the chairman of the Senate Agriculture Committee.

His claim to fame is that he coached Ben Roethlisberger at Findlay High School.