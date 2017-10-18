Poland grad, YSU alum writes software for Texas Instruments calculator

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A Poland high school graduate returned to his alma mater to donate 30 calculators. Not just any calculators, though, some of the software for the devices was written by the local grad while he attended college.

Cameron Dinopoulos graduated from Poland High School in 2013, and then from Youngstown State in 2015. He still remembers his locker number at high school, number 62. It hasn’t been that long since graduation day, but he’s certainly learned a lot, and he’s put those lessons to work with software tucked inside a Texas Instruments calculator.

“These applications are aimed to be teaching aids for quick learning in Geometry class,” Dinopolous said. “We allow you to do whatever that transformational geometry feature is.”

The software he wrote started as a side project for an internship, but then developed into much more. Tom Reardon, technology consultant for Texas Instruments, is responsible for Dinopolous’ chance to write programming for the tech company. Reardon said he went to Youngstown State University and said, “Give me your best student.”

“I got much more than I bargained for,” Reardon said. “Cameron did an outstanding job.”

The software runs on Texas Instruments Nspire calculators. Reardon partnered with Cameron to create the software that took four years to develop.

Calculators containing their software were given to the school and teachers were instructed how use them. Dinopolous says it’s strange watching his former teachers learn how to use something he created.

“It is something I am proud of. It feels really good to be back here and be part of something that may give back to students that were in my shoes,” Dinopolous said.

Dinopolous lives and works in the Pittsburgh area and writes software for Texas Instruments on the side.