Thomas, Hale lead Canfield past Boardman in Sectionals



CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Canfield topped Boardman 3-2 in the Division I Boys’ Soccer Sectional Finals Wednesday night.

Hunter Hale scored the eventual game-winner with eight minutes left in regulation. Justin Montazeri notched the assist. RJ Thomas tallied two first-half goals to account for the rest of the Canfield scoring.

Boardman got on the board courtesy of an own-goal which gave the Spartans a 1-0 lead. Trevor Boggess scored the other goal in the setback for Boardman.

Canfield advances to face Jackson in the Division I Sectional Finals Saturday at 7PM at Jackson High School.