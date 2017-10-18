YMCA branch in Youngstown hosts annual health fair

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The central YMCA in downtown Youngstown held a health fair this morning from 8 a.m. until noon.

There were about 50 vendors who shared their knowledge and provided free services.

The branch director of the downtown YMCA said this is an event they love to hold every year.

“It’s pretty cool how the community comes together at events like this and brings all kinds of services, most of them at no charge, to help people with whatever they are dealing with in their life,” Mike Shafer said.

People received flu shots and got their blood work done. Other free services included getting your blood pressure and blood sugar checked.