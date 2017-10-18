Youngstown buys St. Vincent de Paul building with plans to sell

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The $79,000 purchase of the St. Vincent de Paul building is part of a bigger project the city is undertaking.

Youngstown Finance Director Dave Bozanich says the city will be purchasing the building — on Front Street, just across from where a new amphitheater is being built — with money from business and development fund. But they don’t plan on having it long.

Bozanich said there are two parties interested in buying the building from the city at face value. Once they buy it, the building will either be turned into a new restaurant or become a beautification project.

Councilman Julius Oliver says they are eager to make the purchase quickly so they can get moving on re-selling and fixing the building.

“The expansion of downtown right now in this entertainment district — given that we have six new restaurants opening downtown — basically this will be a seventh if everything should go as planned,” Oliver said. “So I think it’s a great project and I think everything will actually go according to plan.”

While they didn’t say who the two prospects are to buy the building, they did say that the interested parties knew what they were getting into with the amount of work needed to restore the building.

Mayor John McNally also added that as a part of the amphitheater project, they don’t have set dates for the development. But the amphitheater itself and projects with it have a ways to go yet.

They have recently moved 1.2 million cubic feet of dirt for the amphitheater and they’ll have a better idea of when the project will be finished over the next few months.