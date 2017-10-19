Former Hubbard standout LJ Scott facing charges on suspended license for 7th time

By Published:
Michigan State's L.J. Scott (3) rushes against Oregon's Reggie Daniels (8) as Michigan State's Jamal Lyles, left, blocks during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

EAST LANSING, Michigan (WYTV) – Former Hubbard standout and current Michigan State football player LJ Scott is in trouble with the law again.

Scott was arrested Wednesday for driving with a suspended, which is the seventh time he has faced this charge, or one of a similar manner.

According to the Lansing State Journal, the charge carries up to a year in jail if Scott is convicted because he has at least one prior conviction on the same charge, which is typically a 93-day misdemeanor.

The 21-year-old was released on bond, according to the East Lansing Police Department. This summer, Scott was charged with driving on a suspended license near Hubbard. According to court records, he eventually pleaded no contest to driving without a valid license, which carries a lesser charge.

Scott was an All State running back in his time at Hubbard High School. He’s since shined for the Spartans. Last week, he ran for a new career-high 194 yards in a 30-27 win over Minnesota.

Related Posts