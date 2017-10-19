Girard’s near-million dollar development project wraps up

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – An event was held Thursday afternoon marking the end of a multi-use project downtown Girard.

Over the past year, $811,000 has been spent to fix up some of Girard’s buildings. Most of the money came from the state, but Trumbull County, Girard and private investments were also included.

Total, 27 buildings were improved with things like new roofs, windows or signage.

Among the business helped were the Blackhorse Tavern, Amen Corner restaurant, Environmental Protection Systems, Kinnick Funeral Home and the Dairy Queen.