Man answering knock at door shot and killed in Youngstown

Nathan Lehota and Matt Jones Published:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown police arrested two suspects in connection to a shooting on the city’s west side.

The murder happened about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday at a house on South Lakeview Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Evan Amos with multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses said Amos heard a knock at the door and when he answered, he was shot several times. Police said Amos was a robbery target and that when he resisted, he was shot.

Police confirmed that they have arrested 19-year-old Jesse Stewart, Jr. and 19-year-old James Perry, on charges of aggravated murder. Stewart is facing additional charges of drug possession.

Youngstown police and the Mahoning County coroner continue to investigate.

Youngstown shooting map

Related Posts