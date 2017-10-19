Man answering knock at door shot and killed in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown police arrested two suspects in connection to a shooting on the city’s west side.

The murder happened about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday at a house on South Lakeview Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Evan Amos with multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses said Amos heard a knock at the door and when he answered, he was shot several times. Police said Amos was a robbery target and that when he resisted, he was shot.

Police confirmed that they have arrested 19-year-old Jesse Stewart, Jr. and 19-year-old James Perry, on charges of aggravated murder. Stewart is facing additional charges of drug possession.

Youngstown police and the Mahoning County coroner continue to investigate.