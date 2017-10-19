Manhunt over, suspect found near Route 170 in Poland

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies spent most of the early morning hours Thursday looking for a teenager they say was involved in a stolen vehicle investigation.

The incident began 2 a.m. Thursday in Austintown with a police chase that ended at a convenience store at the corner of Route 170 and Western Reserve Road in Poland.

Both suspects in the vehicle took off from police. One of them was immediately caught but the juvenile was not.

A cornfield is next to the convenient store, so police called in a K9 to help them search.

The second suspect was found near the Backyard Bar and Grille.

The search scene was cleared about 6:30 a.m.

Police have not released the names of the suspects or other details of the crime. More information is expected to be released later Thursday.