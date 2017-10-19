Mercer County district attorney facing criminal charges



MERCER, Pa. (WYTV) – As of Thursday, charges have been officially filed against Mercer County District Attorney Miles Karson.

According to the criminal docket, the 17 second-degree misdemeanor charges include criminal attempt to obstruct administrative law and and other government functions.

Here are all of his charges:

9 counts of obstruction of the administration of law or other government function

6 counts of official oppression-arrest search, etc.

1 count of criminal attempt to obstruct administration of law or other government function

1 count of hindering apprehension, prosecution and provide aid

Earlier this year, WYTV reported that Karson was being investigated by the Pennsylvania Attorney General and Pennsylvania State Police for obstruction of justice.

The investigation was based on claims of a violation of the drug act and an incident involving a woman. The woman at the center of allegations of misconduct — Tonya Bulboff — was sentenced in June to 1-2 years in state prison after she pleaded guilty to Farrell police charges of conspiracy to commit theft, receiving stolen property and forgery.

In that particular case, Karson asked the state Attorney General’s Office to take over because of a potential conflict of interest.

The Sharon Herald reported that Karson said he had known the Bulboff family for years and that Tonya did some work for his campaign for the DA’s office. He added that he made a call he “should not have made” to a district judge to ask that she be released on her own recognizance.

Karson then said the call was “a mistake” and reported himself to the disciplinary board of the state Supreme Court.

WYTV reached out to both Karson, as well as Butler-area lawyer Al Lindsay who is representing Karson in the case. All of those calls were sent to voicemail.

Karson’s preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 18.