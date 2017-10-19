Nugget of Knowledge: Candy

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Bird behavior

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

Do you have your Halloween candy ready?

Let’s check some sweet facts about the treats our kids will be collecting soon….

The average American eats about 22 pounds of candy each year.

The most popular Halloween candy in Ohio…Blow Pops…in Pennsylvania it’s M and M’s….our source for that: a website called Candy Store dot com.

The creator of reese’s peanut butter cups named the treat after himself: Harry Burnett Reese.

In Japan, adults can buy Kit Kat bars flavored with sake.

It takes a licking machine…yes, there are such things…anywhere from 364 to 411 licks to reach the center of a tootsie pop.

The snickers bar had nothing to do with laughing at a good joke: the head of the Mars candy company, Frederick Mars, named the candy bar after a racehorse his family owned.

The horse, Snickers was raised on the family farm, in Milky Way, Tennessee.

Candy corn has been around since 1898…it was first called chicken feed….once you open the bag, your candy corn can stay fresh for three to six months.

Dots gumdrops are gluten-free and vegan-friendly and one of the largest selling non chocolate candies.

