Quaker Steak & Lube warehouse items up for auction

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – It’s the end of an era in Sharon. All the items inside the former Quaker Steak & Lube warehouse are up for auction.

There are already plans to demolish the building behind the Lube that used to be the Pennsylvania Railroad Train Station.

And starting on Thursday, there will be a property auction with a number of car shells, beer tap and restaurant equipment, racecar memorabilia, neon signs, and more up for grabs.

Items to be auctioned off

The auction is broken into 24 lots and you can see the property in-person on Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 130 S. Dock St. in Sharon.

Online bidding closes on October 31.