Student Athlete: Logan Schnabl

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – What a week it’s been for the Valley Christian girls soccer team.

On Monday, they won their first tournament game, in program history, and they have senior Logan Schnabl to thank for that. She scored the game-winning goal with just 30 seconds left. Logan is a top-notch athlete, straight-A student, and now, our Student Athlete of the Week.

“I do not like to lose, I am not a losing person,” said Schnabel. “I am super, super competitive. Once I see a goal, I have to go after it, I have to tackle that.”

Logan Schnabl is a goal-scoring machine at Valley Christian. In fact, earlier this year, she scored 11 goals in a single game, setting a new school record. Plus, she recently passed the century mark, with 100 career goals.

“When I scored it, I was so relieved that I hit it and it was just one of the best feelings in the world,” she said. “That was only goal coming into high school. I wanted to hit 100 goals, and I wasn’t going to stop until I hit that.”

Logan is a natural on the soccer field, but her foot skills don’t stop there. For the past three years, she’s also served as kicker on the football team. This season, she’s hit 13 of 14 extra points, and even kicked a game-winning field goal in double-overtime against Garfield.

“One of the most memorable times, because everybody in the locker room is screaming, ‘Logan, Logan’…because we just won the game,” said Schnabl. “But they do their part and they score and they trust me to do my part which is score the extra points.”

Off the field, Logan also hits the mark in the classroom. She carries a 4.2 GPA, with honors classes and is a member of National Honor Society.

“You have to prioritize really well or else you can’t do anything,” she said. “School comes first, then soccer, football, track. My whole school supports me.”