Women gather at YWCA to recognize their business ventures

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A group of businesses got together Thursday at the YWCA to support one another. It was an event for business owners — specifically, women.

Only 29 percent of business owners across the country are women. That number has grown three percent in the past 10 years. But women in the Valley are looking to boost that number even more.

Women of all ages were at the Warren YWCA celebrating each other’s business success and networking.

The annual “Girls Night Out” event had dozens of local vendors whose businesses are run by women. The businesses range from accessories to food to even houses.

New entrepreneurs, as well as veterans of the business world, were there. Many of the women said the same thing — women need more events like this one.

Shackelford: “Women make the world go round,” said Janeen Shackelford, brokers realtor. “Women we need to embrace each other a lot more and continue to do things like this organization has done.”

For some women, the event is more than just a fun get together. It’s a way to support one another in a world that they say doesn’t always favor being female.

“Sometimes that means feeling really alone, especially when you’re the one woman in your business,” said Ginny Taylor, Life Transition Mentor. “So being here I think empowers us to really stick to it.”

For more on the Warren YWCA, check out their website here.