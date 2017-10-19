Youngstown School Board member, schools CEO settle lawsuit

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A lawsuit between the Youngstown Schools CEO and a school board member was settled Thursday.

Back in August, a lawsuit was filed against Youngstown Schools CEO Krish Mohip.

Youngstown school board member Dario Hunter filed the suit, claiming a public records request was not met. Hunter was seeking all correspondence between Mohip and the company contracted to hire a principal for Youngstown schools.

Thursday, that lawsuit was settled out of court through mediation. Hunter will be given more of the records he requested. Hunter says he hopes this suit keeps officials transparent in the future.

“We’re all responsible — as public agencies and public servants — that when parents, when members of the community request info, that those requests have to be fulfilled under the law,” Hunter said. “And also because they’re entitled to have that information and the public is entitled to have transparency and accountability for their public servants.”

Youngstown Schools spokesperson Denise Dick said it wasn’t a transparency issue, but a time issue.

She said there were thousands of emails to gather for the records request and they couldn’t collect them as quickly as Hunter wanted.

Hunter was also awarded $100 in court costs, which he plans to donate to the Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown.