5 Waid TDs lead Girard past LaBrae, 55-21

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WYTV) – Girard pounded LaBrae 55-21 on Friday, sparked by Jimmy Jones’ opening kick return touchdown and five Mark Waid TDs.
The Indians improve to a perfect 9-0.
Jones’ 82-yard kickoff return TD came just 13 seconds into the game.
Later in the first, Waid found Morgan Clardy on an 8-yard TD pass. Waid followed with a 1-yard TD run for a 19-0 lead.
LaBrae got on the board on Kent Wolford’s 6-yard TD pass to Tyler Stephens to make it 19-7.
But Girard answered with a Waid 16-yard TD run.
Later in the second quarter, Clardy notched an 83-yard TD run, while Waid hit Anthony Backus for a 49-yard TD pass.
Waid then connected with Jones on a 45-yard TD pass to make it 48-7.
To cap the huge first half, Michael Belcik returned a LaBrae punt 56 yards for a TD.
