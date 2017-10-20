5 Waid TDs lead Girard past LaBrae, 55-21

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WYTV) – Girard pounded LaBrae 55-21 on Friday, sparked by Jimmy Jones’ opening kick return touchdown and five Mark Waid TDs.

The Indians improve to a perfect 9-0.

Jones’ 82-yard kickoff return TD came just 13 seconds into the game.

Later in the first, Waid found Morgan Clardy on an 8-yard TD pass. Waid followed with a 1-yard TD run for a 19-0 lead.

LaBrae got on the board on Kent Wolford’s 6-yard TD pass to Tyler Stephens to make it 19-7.

But Girard answered with a Waid 16-yard TD run.

Later in the second quarter, Clardy notched an 83-yard TD run, while Waid hit Anthony Backus for a 49-yard TD pass.

Waid then connected with Jones on a 45-yard TD pass to make it 48-7.

To cap the huge first half, Michael Belcik returned a LaBrae punt 56 yards for a TD.

Read more: Week nine high school football stories

Girard football schedule | LaBrae football schedule

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22