Board approves new contract for Youngstown State faculty

A fact-finder put together a report in September to negotiate a contract both the board and YSU faculty could agree to

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown State University Board of Trustees approved a new three-year contract for faculty.

The agreement includes:

  • Annual salary increases of 2 percent and 2.5 percent
  • Minimum salaries increases, $2,800 per rank
  • Promotion pay increases, $300
  • New salary schedule for summer sessions

Professor of economics and Faculty Union President A.J. Sumell said they’re happy to move past contract negotiations.

“We can better focus on what matters — educating our students, engaging in scholarly research, and enhancing the quality of life in our community.”

Earlier this month, the faculty union overwhelmingly approved the contract.

