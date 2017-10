Related Coverage Craig Beach police arrest 2 after finding drugs during traffic stop

CRAIG BEACH, Ohio (WYTV) –¬†Craig Beach police, with help from the Drug Task Force, raided a house for drugs Thursday afternoon.

Along with drugs, officers found various drug trafficking tools, growing and manufacturing supplies, and drug paraphernalia.

Charges are pending.

The search warrant was conducted in reference to a traffic stop where drugs were found last week, according to police.

Additional information was not immediately available Friday.