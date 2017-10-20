Buzzacco’s 4 TDs sparks South Range in 46-28 win

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – Aniello Buzzacco’s scored four total touchdowns as South Range’s blew past St. Clairesville, 46-28, on Friday.

Buzzacco’s 28-yard TD run gave South Range a 13-0 lead.

Later with the score 13-7, Peyton Remish notched a TD run to give South Range a 21-7 advantage.

Buzzacco added two more TD runs in the second half, as well as a 3-yard TD pass to Mathias Combs.

Remish also scored a second rush TD.

