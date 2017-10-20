Canfield downs Howland 31-10 to stay undefeated

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Canfield downed Howland 31-10 Friday to improve to 9-0. on Nick Crawford and Vinny Fiorenza touchdown runs.
Nick Crawford notched an 8-yard TD run in the first quarter for the early Cardinals lead.
Jackson Deemer then scored on a 93-yard run for Howland to tie the game at 7.
Vinny Fiorenza answered with a 7-yard TD run to re-gain the lead for Canfield before halftime.
A 40-yard TD pass from Fiorenza to Paul Breinz to open the second half increased the Cardinals lead to 21-7.
Matt Zaremski later recovered a fumble for a touchdown in the fourth quarter for Canfield.
