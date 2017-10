MEADVILLE, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – Grove City routed Meadville 41-13 Friday to go to 9-0 and win the Region 5 title.

Logan Lutz scored on a 68-yard jet sweep run on the Eagles’ second play from scrimmage.

Trey Adams then notched a 29-yard TD run, while Lutz followed with a 73-yard TD run.

Qadir Muhammad caught a TD pass late in the second quarter for Grove City.

Read more: Week nine high school football stories

Grove City football schedule

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22