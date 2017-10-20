Harding’s Washington & Adams prove too much for East

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Harding dominated East for the final three quarters to their 45-20 win. The Raiders have defeated East in seven straight meetings, 248-55.

Read more: Week nine high school football stories

The Raiders took a 42-14 lead over East at the half. Harding averaged 11-yards per offensive play in the first half as the Raiders scored on a pair of pass plays, run plays and special teams plays (punt, kickoff).

Jalen Hooks, a University of Akron commit, caught a 26-yard touchdown from Chris Chew to take the lead at the end of the first quarter. Almost 12-minutes later Hooks once again scored – this time on a punt return which went 38-yards – to close out the first half scoring (42-14).

Harding outgained East, 357-174. Giovanni Washington and Kayron Adams each went for over 90-yards on the ground for the Raiders. Washington led the way with 105 yards and 11 carries. Adams churned out 91 yards on 10 rushing attempts. Quarterback Chris Chew threw for 88 yards on 3 of 4 passing.

For East, James Gilmer gained 69 yards rushing on 19 totes.

Scoring Chart

First Quarter

E – Deron Gilbert, 76-yard punt return for TD (E 7-0, 9:50)

H – Kayron Adams, 75-yard kickoff return for TD (T 7-7, 9:37)

E – Ilijah Donley, 52-yard TD catch from Isiah McBride (E 14-7, 8:18)

H – Jalen Hooks 44-yard TD catch from Chris Chew (T 14-14, 6:39)

H – Jalen Hooks, 26-yard TD catch from Chris Chew (H 21-14, 0:37)

Second Quarter

H – Kayron Adams, 30-yard TD run (H 28-14, 5:58)

H – Giovanni Washington, 66-yard TD run (H 35-14, 2:02)

H – Jalen Hooks, 38-yard punt return for TD (H 42-14, 0:39)

Third Quarter

H – Mike Clauss, 31-yard FG (H 45-14, 10:19)

Fourth Quarter

E – James Gilmer, 2-yard TD run (H 45-20, 7:06)

H – Vince Perrotti, 57-yard TD run (H 52-20, 2:48)

Harding will close out their regular season next week against a Canadian team (Football North). East will welcome Hubbard next Friday.

Warren Harding football schedule | East football schedule

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22