Joanie Abdu Breast Care Center makes mammograms easy



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center in Youngstown screens thousands of women a year and helps hundreds fight against breast cancer.

Friday was National Mammography Day. Mammograms have helped reduce breast cancer mortality by 40 percent in the U.S. since 1990.

The Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center says, for women over 40, annual mammograms should be a no-brainer.

“It doesn’t take long,” said Juli Dulay of Joanie Abdu. “It takes about 15 minutes from start to finish.”

If you have some family history, doctors say get your mammogram 10 years before the age of that family member when they were diagnosed.

“Let’s say your mom was diagnosed at age 39. Then you should start getting your mammograms at age 29,” Dr. Jonah Moon of Joanie Abdu said.

Can’t get to the Center to get checked? That’s OK, because Joanie Abdu has a mobile mammography unit.

They started seeing clients throughout Trumbull, Columbiana and Mahoning counties in the fall of 2016. So far, they’ve seen more than a thousand women and diagnosed seven cancers.

“We’ve had so many women that will tell us either they’ve never had a mammogram — they may be in their 50s — or it’s been 10 years since they’ve had a mammogram,” Dulay said.

If you’re called back for a second screening, that’s not too unusual.

“Sometimes with breasts, you have overlapping structures that kind of look like something else, but it’s actually not anything at all,” Dr. Moon said.

The bottom line for breast health? It all comes down to three little words.

“Know your breasts,” Dr. Moon said. “Only you know your breasts the best. Whether it be a nurse practitioner, your own physician — you know your breasts the best. If there’s a new lump, get it checked out.”

If women are interested in getting a mammogram, they can go to the Joanie Abdu website. From there, they can choose whether to get screened in the Center or on the mobile unit.