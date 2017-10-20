Jury in Nasser Hamad murder case visits Howland crime scene

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – The jury is ready to hear the murder case of Nasser Hamad, who is charged with killing two people and injuring three in a shooting outside of his Howland home in February.

On Friday, jurors got a look at the crime scene and the van involved in the crime. The 12 jurors and four alternates were seated Thursday.

Hamad said he shot the five in self-defense but prosecutors say he coaxed the victims to come to his home when an ongoing fight on Facebook turned physical.

Testimony starts Monday morning.

Hamad could get the death penalty if the jury finds him guilty.