Lumsden’s 2 TD runs pace Fitch past Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Austintown Fitch defeated Boardman 28-7 Friday keyed by two Jakari Lumsden touchdowns.
Joey Zielinski notched a 53-yard interception return for the early Falcons lead.
Domonhic Jennings’ 2-yard TD run for the Spartans tied the game at 7.
Fitch then re-gained the lead in the second quarter on Jakari Lumsden’s 51-yard TD run.
Lumsden later added a 14-yard TD in the fourth quarter to ice the game.
