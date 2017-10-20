Lumsden’s 2 TD runs pace Fitch past Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Austintown Fitch defeated Boardman 28-7 Friday keyed by two Jakari Lumsden touchdowns.

Joey Zielinski notched a 53-yard interception return for the early Falcons lead.

Domonhic Jennings’ 2-yard TD run for the Spartans tied the game at 7.

Fitch then re-gained the lead in the second quarter on Jakari Lumsden’s 51-yard TD run.

Lumsden later added a 14-yard TD in the fourth quarter to ice the game.

