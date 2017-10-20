Nugget of Knowledge: Cavaliers name origin

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Candy

How the Cleveland Cavaliers get their nickname?

The Cleveland Plain Dealer ran a poll in 1970 asking fans to name the team…it was new, an expansion team and it played at the Cleveland Arena….then the team moved to the Richfield Coliseum.

Fans picked the Cavaliers.

Jerry Tomko suggested the name, saying Cavaliers are daring fearless men who never surrender, no matter the odds.

Tomko’s son, Brett, went on to become a Major League pitcher for a dozen teams…..never pitched for the Indians.

The name Cavaliers won out over these other finalists: the Cleveland Jays, the Foresters, Towers and the Cleveland Presidents.

Ohio produced seven presidents, second only to Virginia.

That first year, 1970 was rough…the team had to play its first seven games on the road because the Cleveland Arena had the Ice Capades booked.

The record that year, 15 wins and 67 loses.

