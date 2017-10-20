Page, big second half leads Mooney past Ursuline

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mooney outscored Ursuline by 21 points in the second half to run away with a 49-21 win Friday at Stambaugh Stadium.

Ursuline’s Daivon Jones ran back the opening kickoff 69 yards for a touchdown and 7-0 lead.

Antonio Page then answered with a 1-yard TD run, while he followed with a 16-yard TD run for a 14-7 Cardinals lead at halftime.

Andre McCoy then scored three rushing touchdowns in the second half for Mooney, Chris Gruber notched a rush TD and Page hit Brennan Olesh for a 15-yard TD pass.

Mooney outgained Ursuline 499-190 in total yards. Page finished with 168 yards on 28 rushes, while he also went 5 of 9 through the air for 84 yards.

The Cardinals now move to 5-4 and play Austintown Fitch next week, while Ursuline falls to 2-7.

Read more: Week nine high school football stories

Ursuline football schedule | Cardinal Mooney football schedule

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22