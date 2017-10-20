Poland downs Hubbard 26-7 paced by Romano

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Dante Romano’s big day led Poland past Hubbard, 26-7, Friday to improve to 8-1.
The Bulldogs took a 10-0 lead and never lost the lead.
Romano finished with 188 yards and a TD on 24 carries, while Ray Minniti notched eight catches for 64 yards.
Hubbard’s Davion Daniels found Dom Hover for a 9-yard TD pass just before half to make it 10-7.
Daniels went 17 of 29 for 139 yards.
