Poland downs Hubbard 26-7 paced by Romano

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Dante Romano’s big day led Poland past Hubbard, 26-7, Friday to improve to 8-1.

The Bulldogs took a 10-0 lead and never lost the lead.

Romano finished with 188 yards and a TD on 24 carries, while Ray Minniti notched eight catches for 64 yards.

Hubbard’s Davion Daniels found Dom Hover for a 9-yard TD pass just before half to make it 10-7.

Daniels went 17 of 29 for 139 yards.

Read more: Week nine high school football stories

Poland football schedule | Hubbard football schedule

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22