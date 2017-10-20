Reynolds takes advantage of Hickory miscue in win

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – Reynolds, sparked by a defensive touchdown, beat Hickory 27-13 on Friday.

Austin Carrera’s 1-yard TD gave Reynolds a 6-0 lead.

Then, after a fumble recover, the Hornets tied the game on Vincent Tarver’s 13-yard TD run.

Less than a minute into the second half, Hickory took a 13-6 lead when Will Gruber found Hayden Gallagher for a 59-yard TD pass.

But Reynolds gained the lead when it recovered a bad Hickory snap in the end zone and then converted the 2-point conversion.

The Raiders extended their lead on Austin Carrera 60-yard TD run. He then added his third of the night for a 27-13 lead.

