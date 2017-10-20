Rogers’ 3 TDs paces Lakeview in 38-0 win

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Zach Rogers scored three touchdowns to lead Lakeview to a 38-0 win against Champion on Friday.

The Bulldogs improved to 8-1 on the season.

Evan Adair scored on a 2-yard run early. The Bulldogs defense followed with a safety to make it 9-0.

Rogers finished 9 of 10 for 116 yards in addition to his three touchdowns.

