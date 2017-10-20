Sharon stops Sharpsville on a 2-pt conversion try late to win

SHARON, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – For the first time in 24-years, Sharon defeated Sharpsville – 21-20 – this evening. Sharpsville had won their previous five meetings. With 1:08 remaining, Kobe Joseph of Sharpsville scored on a 4-yard rushing touchdown to bring the Blue Devils within 1-point (21-20). On their two-point play, Joseph was stopped at the 1-yard line by Sharon’s Zach Dignall to secure their 6th victory of the year.
On the first play from scrimmage, Sharon strikes on a Ziyon Strickland 57-yard touchdown pass to James McKinney to open the scoring only fifteen seconds into the game.
Back came Sharpsville, the Blue Devils grinded out a 12-play (all rushing), 70-yard drive which was capped off by a Cameron Prebble 1-yard jaunt into the end zone to tie the game up midway through the first quarter.
Early in the second quarter, Bobby Besser came away with a fumble recovery for the Blue Devils to set up the next scoring drive. Again the Devils scored on a 12-play drive (11 rushing, 1 passing) as Besser finished off the drive with a 1-yard plunge past the pylons to give Sharpsville a 7-point advantage late in the first half.
On Sharon’s next possession, Jordan Wilson gained 26-yards on a run play early in the drive. He went onto cap off the 5-play, 60-yard possession with a 8-yard touchdown run to tie the contest up at 14 apiece with 2:19 remaining in the second quarter.
Late in the third quarter, Lane Voytik found Frankie Shaffer on a 29-yard touchdown catch as Sharon regained the lead (21-14). The Tigers possessed the ball for 8-plays for 56-yards.
With just over a minute left in the contest, Kobe Joseph ran in for the touchdown from 4-yards away to bring the Blue Devils within a point (21-20). Coach Paul Piccirilli chose to go for two and Sharpsville’s try at the win was stopped at the one-yard line by the Tigers’ Zach Dignall.
Scoring Chart
Sharon, 21-20
First Quarter
Sharon – James McKinney, 57-yard TD catch from Ziyon Strickland (Sharon 7-0, 11:45)
Sharps – Cameron Prebble, 1-yard TD run (T 7-7, 5:00)
Second Quarter
Sharps – Bobby Besser, 1-yard TD run (Sharps. 14-7, 4:38)
Sharon – Jordan Wilson, 8-yard TD run (T 14-14, 2:19)
Third Quarter
Sharon – Frankie Shaffer, 29-yard TD catch from Lane Voytik (Sharon 21-14, 2:49)
Fourth Quarter
Sharps – Kobe Joseph, 4-yard TD run (Sharon 21-20, 1:08)
Sharpsville will play South Range next week.
