Turkeys causing trouble in Boardman neighborhood, residents say

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A group of wild turkeys are causing problems for some neighbors in Boardman.

About a dozen turkeys have made their home on Tanglewood Drive.

Neighbors say the turkeys have been harassing people in the neighborhood — pecking at tires, digging up yards and blocking the roadway.

“We’ve had people that were walking end up in our garage because they were trying to get away from the turkeys,” resident Chris Neifer said.

Neighbors on Tanglewood Avenue say they’ve had this issue with turkeys for years.

But the Ohio Department of Natural Resources says it’s not uncommon. Wildlife that lives near urban areas — in this case just a few hundred yards from Rt. 224 — can lose their fear of wildlife and become belligerent.

Several neighbors say they don’t mind the turkeys, one calling them a nice part of the community.

“It doesn’t bother me too much,” Neifer said. “It’s not to enjoyable when you’re being chased by a turkey. But I do like to see the wildlife around.”

ODNR says anyone who runs into wildlife — like the turkeys — can try several things, including scaring them away with loud noises or spraying them with water.

Sometimes relocation isn’t an option.

There’s no word yet on whether the Division of Wildlife will bring in hunters.