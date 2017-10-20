Western Reserve returns kickoff late to stun McDonald

McDONALD, Ohio (WYTV) – A Todd Henning kick return touchdown with just 10 seconds left propelled Western Reserve to a 13-8 win Friday in a tight contest that featured a wild finish.
Trailing 7-0 late in the fourth quarter, McDonald’s Alex Cintron scored on a 3-yard run with just 24 seconds remaining. McDonald then went for two and converted it to take an 8-7 lead.
On the ensuing kickoff, Henning took it 79 yards to the end zone for a 13-8 Western Reserve lead to stun McDonald.
Henning then intercepted a McDonald pass on its last drive to ice the game.
In the third quarter, Dom Velasquez hit Ryan Demsky for a 21-yard TD pass for a 7-0 Reserve lead.
With the win, Western Reserve improved to 7-2, 5-1. McDonald falls to 7-2, 5-1.
