Western Reserve returns kickoff late to stun McDonald

McDONALD, Ohio (WYTV) – A Todd Henning kick return touchdown with just 10 seconds left propelled Western Reserve to a 13-8 win Friday in a tight contest that featured a wild finish.

Trailing 7-0 late in the fourth quarter, McDonald’s Alex Cintron scored on a 3-yard run with just 24 seconds remaining. McDonald then went for two and converted it to take an 8-7 lead.

On the ensuing kickoff, Henning took it 79 yards to the end zone for a 13-8 Western Reserve lead to stun McDonald.

Henning then intercepted a McDonald pass on its last drive to ice the game.

In the third quarter, Dom Velasquez hit Ryan Demsky for a 21-yard TD pass for a 7-0 Reserve lead.

With the win, Western Reserve improved to 7-2, 5-1. McDonald falls to 7-2, 5-1.

Read more: Week nine high school football stories

Western Reserve football schedule | McDonald football schedule

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22