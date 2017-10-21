Recently published book recalls days of community youth band from Warren

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – There’s a new book out that recalls the days of a military band in Warren.

“Squire’s Warren Junior Military Band” is a book written by Janne Hurrelbrink-Bias about the band her father, Donald W. “Squire” Hurrelbrink, conducted for almost 70 years.

The band started in 1927 as the VFW Boy’s Band. In 1957, it was incorporated into a non-profit organization known as the Warren Junior Military Band.

It was made up of young musicians between the ages of 12 and 21. Girls were allowed in during the war years of the 1940s.

The band didn’t perform just concert music though, it also did parade and field show music. Hurrelbrink-Bias says the band played any kind of performance people wanted.

It finally dissolved in 2010, about 10 years after Squire passed away.

“As one of the alumni said, ‘The band kind of lost its heart and soul when it lost Squire in 1999.’ But, several alumni tried so hard to keep it going, but like they said, the main fixture was gone,” Hurrelbrink-Bias said.

Years later, a book has been written about the legacy of Squire and his band.

“The book came to be because one of the alumni said, ‘There’s so much history here. We need to put it down in a book and paper and print for everyone that was ever associated with the band to enjoy,’ Hurrelbrink-Bias said.

That alumnus was Jim Cunningham, who started an alumni association in 2008.

“People are enjoying the experiences, going back and reliving the days when they were in the band and just smiling from ear to ear because they loved Squire,” Hurrelbrink-Bias said.

Proceeds from the book will go toward a scholarship at Youngstown State University’s Dana School of Music.