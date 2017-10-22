Officer shot in Girard dies at hospital; Suspect shot dead

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – A Girard police officer was shot Saturday night and later died at the hospital. The suspect has been shot and killed by police.

Girard Mayor Jim Melfi says Girard Police was called to 408 Indiana Avenue just after 10 p.m. for a possible suicide.

The man then shot an officer in the chest. Another officer then shot and killed the suspect.

The officer was taken to St. Elizabeth’s for surgery, but died at the hospital.

Girard Police, Liberty Police and Trumbull County Sheriff’s were all called to the scene.

