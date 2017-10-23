Cortland man killed in Mecca Twp. motorcycle accident

MECCA TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A Cortland man driving a motorcycle was killed Sunday when he crashed into the back of a dump truck.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the 43-year-old was traveling east on Route 88 just before 8 p.m. when he hit the back of a dump truck after it had just turned right onto Route 88 from Hoagland Blackstub Road.

The driver and his female passenger from Burghill suffered severe injuries. The driver was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Warren, where he later died. The woman was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngtown. Her condition was not released.

The dump truck was driven by a 19-year-old man from North Bloomfield. He was not injured.

The names of the victims have not been released, pending notification of family.

The accident remains under investigation. Highway Patrol did not indicate if the motorcycle driver or his passenger were wearing a helmet.