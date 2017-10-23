Escort planned for Girard police officer killed in line of duty

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Officers are arranging to bring Girard Police Officer Justin Leo home today and are asking area police departments for their help.

Leo was shot and killed Saturday night while responding to what police called a domestic incident on Indiana Avenue.

Officers with the Girard Police Department will be going to Cleveland to bring Leo’s remains back to Girard. An autopsy was performed at the Cuyahoga County Coroner’s Office as part of an investigation into his death.

At this point, a department escort is planned from the Turnpike Gate down Interstate 80 into Girard. They’re asking any other police departments to help assist in the escort.

Those interested should meet behind the Toll Plaza building at the Ohio Turnpike Gate 218 westbound on-ramp. The Hiram post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol will have a trooper there to assist.

Those who can help should contact Trumbull County 911 dispatch at 330-675-2730. The detail will contact Trumbull 911 when they are about an hour away and fill them in with any details.

Police haven’t named the suspect who shot Leo. He was killed in an exchange of gunfire with another officer.

The investigation into the shooting suspect’s death is being handled by the Trumbull County Coroner’s Office.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is looking into both shootings. BCI investigators are analyzing the suspect’s and the officer’s weapons, which have been confiscated.