Girard moves up to #8 in AP football poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2017, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I

1. Lakewood St. Edward (21) 9-0 253

2. Cleveland St. Ignatius (3) 8-1 194

3. Toledo Whitmer (2) 9-0 193

4. Hilliard Bradley 9-0 169

5. Cincinnati St. Xavier 8-1 139

6. Mentor 8-1 106

7. Centerville 8-1 95

8. Canton McKinley 8-1 57

9. Stow-Munroe Falls 8-1 56

10. Pickerington Central 9-0 40

Others receiving 12 or more points: Massillon Perry 27. Cincinnati Colerain 21. Huber Heights Wayne 13.

DIVISION II

1. Avon (18) 9-0 224

2. Wadsworth (1) 9-0 187

3. Cincinnati Winton Woods (5) 8-1 184

4. Barberton 9-0 154

5. Akron Hoban 8-1 122

6. Cincinnati La Salle 7-2 109

7. Columbus Walnut Ridge (1) 9-0 107

8. Cincinnati Anderson 8-1 83

9. Sidney 8-1 48

10. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 8-1 43

Others receiving 12 or more points: Olmsted Falls 29. Dayton Belmont 19.

DIVISION III

1. Trotwood-Madison (18) 9-0 230

2. Canfield (3) 9-0 180

3. Toledo Central Catholic (1) 8-1 171

4. Sandusky (2) 9-0 145

5. Medina Buckeye 9-0 138

6. Bay Village Bay (1) 9-0 128

7. Columbus Bishop Hartley 8-1 90

8. Clyde 8-1 74

9. Parma Padua 8-1 57

10. Kettering Archbishop Alter 8-1 40

Others receiving 12 or more points: Goshen 32. Bellefontaine 17.

DIVISION IV

1. Steubenville (20) 9-0 226

2. Germantown Valley View (3) 9-0 199

3. Perry (1) 9-0 169

4. Shelby 9-0 152

5. Bellville Clear Fork 9-0 143

6. Cincinnati Wyoming 9-0 119

7. Clarksville Clinton-Massie 8-1 72

8. Girard (1) 9-0 66

9. St. Marys Memorial 8-1 54

10. Poland 9-1 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Newark Licking Valley 29. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 17. Cortland Lakeview 14. London 13.

DIVISION V

1. Pemberville Eastwood (15) 9-0 213

2. South Range (5) 9-0 202

(tie) Wheelersburg (4) 9-0 202

4. Portsmouth West 9-0 156

5. Orwell Grand Valley 9-0 119

6. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 9-0 97

7. Archbold 8-1 96

8. Bethel-Tate 9-0 81

9. Marion Pleasant 8-1 70

10. Anna 7-2 41

Others receiving 12 or more points: Sullivan Black River 24. West Jefferson 23.

DIVISION VI

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (21) 9-0 233

2. Kirtland (3) 9-0 207

3. Mogadore (1) 8-0 183

4. Nelsonville-York 9-0 137

5. Rootstown 9-0 131

6. Findlay Liberty-Benton 8-1 96

7. Coldwater 7-2 92

8. Creston Norwayne 8-1 76

9. Lima Central Catholic 8-1 75

10. St. Henry 6-3 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Southeastern 23. Mechanicsburg 12.

DIVISION VII

1. Norwalk St. Paul (16) 9-0 230

2. Dalton (9) 9-0 213

3. Danville 8-1 160

4. Convoy Crestview 8-1 154

5. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 7-1 126

6. Sidney Lehman 8-1 122

7. McComb 8-1 114

8. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 8-1 80

9. Waterford 8-1 36

10. Lucas 7-2 22

Others receiving 12 or more points: Minster 19. Pandora-Gilboa 16. Edgerton 16. East Canton 13.

