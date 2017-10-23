‘Life means a little bit more’ to Howland breast cancer survivor



HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Rosalynd Hoso, of Howland, describes herself as “a work in progress” five years after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I was in disbelief but I wouldn’t let my mind jump to conclusions,” she said.

Sipping tea and reflecting on her journey with breast cancer, Rosalynd — or Roz, as she’s known — remembers the day she got her cancer diagnosis in October of 2011.

“They said, at that moment when I went across the hall for a sonogram, that something didn’t look right. That I would have to go to a surgical doctor to get a biopsy and that’s how everything started unfolding.”

From there, with her family by her side, Roz scheduled her biopsy, which came back positive for the disease.

“They knew for sure there was one tumor but you really never know until you go in if there are others,” she said.

After extensive research, she decided that a DIEP flap procedure for a mastectomy on her left breast was the route she wanted to take.

“I just wanted it out. I just needed to get clean and whole again,” Roz said. “That procedure is like a tummy tuck, a type of surgery where the fat cells of your stomach is used to make the new breast.”

The months that followed included one day of chemo for four hours every four weeks. But at the end, she beat breast cancer into remission.

“I just try to get on with my life as normal as possible. Back to work, back to kids, back to our family life, friends,” Roz said. “But life means a little bit more now, a little bit more now.”

Studies show one in eight women, or about 40,000 in the Youngstown area, are affected by breast cancer each year.

The American Cancer Society says that, on average, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer every two minutes and another dies from it every 13 minutes. And while breast cancer is about 100 times less common among men than among women, 460 men will likely die from the disease this year alone.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, WYTV spent the last few weeks traveling around the Valley, talking to the brave people who have been touched by this disease in any way.

Watch 33 WYTV News at 6 each night this week to hear their stories.