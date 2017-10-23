Local hospitals going through name changes

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – Three local hospitals will soon be getting new, updated names.

What’s now known as Sharon Regional Health System in Mercer County will become Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Trumbull Memorial Hospital’s name will be changed to Trumbull Regional Medical Center, and Northside Medical Center in Youngstown will now become Northside Regional Medical Center.

The new names are meant to reflect expanded regional access, according to Steward Health Care System.

In the next few months, you will see new logos and signs.