Before the minimum age of 14 was set, Marjorie Gestring became the youngest person, at 13, to win an Olympic Gold Medal….True

The volume of the Pacific Ocean is identical to the moon’s volume….True

In Nepal, body language for “yes” is to raise both hands above the head….False

An elephant’s truck has two small flexible bones near its tip…this enables the elephant to grasp small objects, such as peanuts….False

To speed up your computer, simply shut it down completely and restart it….True

After the age of 14, all Amish men must ear an untrimmed, uncut beard….False

Scientists have developed a strong, durable plastic from mushrooms…you can even use it in construction bricks….True

