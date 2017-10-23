Police: Pa. man jailed for shooting pistol at teen

NORTH BEAVER TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – An Enon Valley man is in jail facing multiple charges after shooting a gun at a juvenile early Sunday.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Joseph Samek, 24, got into an argument with a 17-year-old male at his mobile park home in North Beaver Twp.

As the teen was leaving Samek’s home, Samek fired a .9mm caliber pistol at him, narrowly missing him but hitting the teen’s car.

Samek is charged with aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.

He was placed in Lawrence County Jail on $10,000 bond.