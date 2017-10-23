Quaker Steak and Lube’s warehouse auction begins

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – If you have always wanted to get your hands on some authentic Quaker Steak and Lube antiques, now is your chance.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) purchased the old Quaker Steak and Lube Warehouse in Sharon. Everything inside has to go and is being put up for auction.

Inside are items like a classic Corvette, neon Quaker Steak and Lube signs and wall hangings.

PennDOT is expecting a lot of interest in the auction.

You can view the items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the warehouse, located at 130 South Dock Street in Sharon.

You can also find items available for auction online.

Online bidding is underway, and it will wrap up on October 31.